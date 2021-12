A Richland woman is dead after being struck by a car in Conway on Wednesday.

According to the Highway Patrol, 29-year-old Anna Marie Kelley was walking down Martingale Drive alongside 29-year-old Kenneth Harting, also of Richland, when they were struck by a car driven by 56-year-old Ricky Langdon of Conway.

Kelley was pronounced dead at the scene and Harting was airlifted to Mercy Hospital in Springfield with Serious injuries.