Riverview Murder Case Set for March

A double-murder case accusing a Rolla man of killing two caretakers at the Riverview RV Park and Campground will apparently stay in Miller County. The court, last week, took up a motion filed on behalf of Gary Sweet seeking a change of venue. That motion was withdrawn and a scheduled date for the trial to begin…March 4th…was postponed and is now scheduled for disposition or trial setting, instead, on March 8th. Sweet faces two counts of first-degree murder, four counts of armed criminal action and two counts of first-degree assault in connection to the shooting deaths of Jim and Sheri Parker, and injuries to a third person shot during the incident at the campground in November of 2017.