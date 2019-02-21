News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Riverview Murder Case Set for March

By Leave a Comment

A double-murder case accusing a Rolla man of killing two caretakers at the Riverview RV Park and Campground will apparently stay in Miller County. The court, last week, took up a motion filed on behalf of Gary Sweet seeking a change of venue. That motion was withdrawn and a scheduled date for the trial to begin…March 4th…was postponed and is now scheduled for disposition or trial setting, instead, on March 8th. Sweet faces two counts of first-degree murder, four counts of armed criminal action and two counts of first-degree assault in connection to the shooting deaths of Jim and Sheri Parker, and injuries to a third person shot during the incident at the campground in November of 2017.

Filed Under: Latest News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: [email protected]

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: [email protected]

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Lake Ozark Web Design
Web Design & Maintenance by EIQ Interactive LLC - Web Design Done Right!