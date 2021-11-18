Roach Man Faces Forgery Charges After Trying To Skip Court With Fake Doctors Note

A man from Roach finds out the hard way it’s not a very good idea to forge notes from a doctor in St. Louis just so he could skip court…

“Based on some suspicions we had with those excuses, an investigation was launched. That investigation revealed that the Doctor did not, in fact, write those notes or messages and he was charged” says Prosecuting Attorney Caleb Cunningham.

He tells KRMS News says three felony counts of forgery filed in Camden County against Eric William Sutton may be just the start of a bigger headache for the 55-year-old “We also discovered that there are other charges, potentially, for other counties…and those documents are being sent to those counties for investigation.”

As of Wednesday afternoon, Sutton was being held in the Camden County Jail.