News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Roach Man Faces Forgery Charges After Trying To Skip Court With Fake Doctors Note

By

A man from Roach finds out the hard way it’s not a very good idea to forge notes from a doctor in St. Louis just so he could skip court…

“Based on some suspicions we had with those excuses, an investigation was launched. That investigation revealed that the Doctor did not, in fact, write those notes or messages and he was charged” says Prosecuting Attorney Caleb Cunningham.

He tells KRMS News says three felony counts of forgery filed in Camden County against Eric William Sutton may be just the start of a bigger headache for the 55-year-old “We also discovered that there are other charges, potentially, for other counties…and those documents are being sent to those counties for investigation.”

As of Wednesday afternoon, Sutton was being held in the Camden County Jail.

Filed Under: Crime, Local News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

KRMS Radio On Facebook

News/Talk KRMS

KRMS News On Facebook

KRMS News

KRMS Radio on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Vervocity - Strategy, Creative, Development

WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com