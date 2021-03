A Corvette has extensive damage and a Roach, Missouri man has minor injuries after a crash in Camden County Sunday.

The Missouri Highway Patrol says 52-year-old Ronald Vancleave was driving on Highway 7 north of Highway 5 when his Vette started to slide, went off the ride side of the road and then shot back across the highway before hitting a mailbox and flipping over on the left side.

Vancleave was taken to Lake Regional Hospital by ambulance.