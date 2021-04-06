Roach Man Killed In Camden County SUV Crash

A Roach man is dead and a Camdenton man seriously hurt after a crash in Camden County.

The Missouri Highway Patrol says Ronnie Larson was driving his SUV on Highway 7 near Velvet Antler Road when he lost control and went off the right side of the road.

Investigators say he overcorrected and came back on the road before flipping over and going off the left side of the road.

Troopers say both Larson and passenger William Robinson were ejected from the SUV.

Robinson was pronounced dead at the scene and Larson was flown to University Hospital.