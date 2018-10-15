Road, Bridge Projects Planned for This Week

MoDot has announced some road and bridge work beginning in the area this week.
Camden County:
- Bridge maintenance will take place on Route MM over Lake of the Ozarks Wednesday through Friday. One lane will be open with a flag crew
Miller County:
- culvert pipe replacement along Route H between Route 17 and Jim Henry Road today through Thursday…one lane open with flag crew
Morgan County:
- microsurfacing on Route 52 between Route 5 and Benton County Line
- culvert pipe replacement today on Route D between Route JJ and Route PP
- ditch repair today on Route AA between Carriage Lane and Third Street
Each of these projects will result in a lane closure with a flag crew on hand to help maintain traffic flow
