Road, Bridge Projects Planned for This Week

MoDot has announced some road and bridge work beginning in the area this week.

Camden County:

  • Bridge maintenance will take place on Route MM over Lake of the Ozarks Wednesday through Friday.  One lane will be open with a flag crew

Miller County:

  • culvert pipe replacement along Route H between Route 17 and Jim Henry Road today through Thursday…one lane open with flag crew

Morgan County:

  • microsurfacing on Route 52 between Route 5 and Benton County Line
  • culvert pipe replacement today on Route D between Route JJ and Route PP
  • ditch repair today on Route AA between Carriage Lane and Third Street

Each of these projects will result in a lane closure with a flag crew on hand to help maintain traffic flow

