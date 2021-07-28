News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Road Closure To Cause Delays On Route 65 Near Warsaw

If you’re headed west of the Lake Area near Truman Lake, there’s a road closure that’ll be forcing a detour starting August 2.

MoDOT says all lanes of U-S Route 65 under Highway 83 will be closed in both directions as crews get set to pour concrete on the 83 bridge and the surface of 65.

Signs will be posted that’ll direct you to the detour up and over the northbound and southbound ramps of Highway 83.

MoDOT does recommend you find an alternate route while the work continues.

Weather permitting, officials say the concrete pouring will continue off and on through August 4.

The entire project will be finished in mid-September.

 

More information:

Route 65 CLOSED Under Route 83 Near Warsaw at

Night Aug. 2 & 3 for Bridge Work

 

Where: U.S. Route 65 under Missouri Route 83 south of Warsaw

When: 6:30 p.m., Monday, August 2 until 7 a.m., Tuesday, August 3 and 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, August 3 until 7 a.m., Wednesday, August 4

What: Contractor crews will be setting forms in preparation for pouring concrete on Route 83 bridge deck/driving surface over Route 65

Traffic Impacts:

  • All lanes of Route 65 CLOSED in both directions under Route 83 while crews are working on bridge deck/driving surface over Route 65
  • Route 65 drivers will be detoured up and over the northbound and southbound ramps at Route 83
  • Signs and message board will alert drivers approaching work zone
  • Drivers are urged to seek alternate route

 

Weather and/or scheduling conflicts could alter the work schedule.

Additional Project Information: This work is part of a project to remove the bridge deck/driving surface of the Route 83 bridge and replace it with a new surface. In addition, new guardrail will be installed at the ends of the bridge.

 

The bridge is expected to remain closed until mid-September to complete the work.

