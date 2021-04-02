Road Construction Planned For Routes 87 And 50 Next Week

Road construction just north of the Lake Area could cause slowdowns near California and Tipton next week.

MoDOT says crews will begin resurfacing work on Route 87 south of Route 50 on April 5th.

On the same day, damaged shoulders will be repaired along Route 50 starting at the Pettis County line. That project will be happening during daylight hours.

The work is weather permitting and you’re advised to plan extra drive time and to follow all signs posted in work zones.

***Additional Info:

Pavement Improvements to Impact Route 87 and Route 50 Traffic Next Week

MONITEAU/MORGAN COUNTIES – As part of a project that is improving several portions of state highways in Moniteau and Morgan Counties, motorists will see traffic impacts on Routes 87 and 50 next week.

Starting the evening of April 5, a contractor working for the Missouri Department of Transportation will begin resurfacing Route 87 from just south of Route 50 to just north of Business 50 (East Main Street) in California. This work is expected to take place between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. each night for one week and will require intermittent lane closures with flaggers guiding motorists through the work zones.

Also beginning April 5, crews will be replacing damaged shoulders and repairing pavement along Route 50 from the Pettis County line to east of Tipton. This phase of work will take place during daytime hours and will require lane closures with flaggers guiding traffic through work zones.

Signs will be in place to alert motorists of the lane closures. Drivers will need to plan extra travel time, slow down and obey all signs in work zones.

As part of the same project, crews are currently conducting utility work at the intersection of Route 50 and Route 5, west of Tipton.

The entire project is expected to be completed by November 1, 2021. For more information, visit www.modot.org/MoniteauMorganImprovements.

This work is weather permitting and could be delayed. For more information and updates about this project or other transportation-related matters, please call 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/MoniteauMorganImprovements. Follow the MoDOT Central Missouri District on Facebook and Twitter for project updates.