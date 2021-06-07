Road Construction To Get Underway At 54 Westbound Exit For W/BIZ 54

MoDOT crews continue work at the new interchange at U-S 54, Route W and Osage Hills Road in Lake Ozark.

The westbound Route 54 exit ramp to Business route 54 will be closed today (Monday) through Friday.

Workers will be building and installing pavement that will connect the ramp and Route W at the new roundabout nearby.

The work is weather permitting and we’ll along any changes to the work schedule if necessary.

Route 54 Ramp to Close at Lake of the Ozarks Interchange Next Week

LAKE OZARK – As construction of the new interchange at the intersection of U.S. Route 54, Route W, Business 54, and Osage Hills Road continues to move forward, crews will temporarily close a ramp next week.

Crews are scheduled to close the westbound Route 54 exit ramp to Business Route 54 on Monday morning, June 7, to build and install pavement that will connect the ramp and Route W at the new roundabout in that location. That ramp will be closed until late Friday morning. Motorists will need to utilize an alternative route.

Construction on the new interchange began in February of 2020 and is scheduled for completion later this year. The new interchange is designed to increase traffic safety and improve traffic flow in an area where numerous traffic accidents have occurred. In addition to the new interchange, the project involves building several new connecting roads and three roundabouts in the same area.

More information and updates are available at www.modot.org/Miller54Interchange.

This work is weather permitting and could be delayed. For more information and updates about this project or other transportation-related matters, please call 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/Miller54Interchange. Follow the MoDOT Central Missouri District on Facebook and Twitter for project updates.