News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Road Deck Over Bagnell Dam To Remain Closed Through December

By

Photo from the city of Lake Ozark.

If you’re waiting for the re-opening of the Bagnell Dam, you’ll have to wait longer.

Officials with MODOT Say they’re extending the construction date on the road deck after issues were found.

In a release they indicate the roadway is worse than the previously thought, and they are going to take the proper time to fix it rather than rushing through to get it open by December.

Construction started after Labor Day and MODOT has already torn our previous concrete surfaces on the deck that were laid down in the 1980s.

Additionally, the road will now be given a weight limit of 18 tons.

 

***More info:

JEFFERSON CITY – Rehabilitation of the Business Route 54 Bagnell Dam bridge, located in Lake Ozark, will take longer than expected.

“As contractors have worked on the bridge, crews have discovered that the bridge deck is in worse condition than anticipated,” said MoDOT Resident Engineer Chris Graham. “Work will take more time than originally scheduled, meaning a longer-term closure of the bridge. In addition, bridge inspectors have determined that once the bridge is reopened, a load weight limit will be put into place.”

Graham said that the weight limit calculated by MoDOT’S bridge division engineers is 18 tons.

The project to rehabilitate the bridge began in September. The existing Bagnell Dam bridge was built in 1929. Rehabilitation work includes repairs to the bridge deck, expansion joints, sidewalks and barrier walls.

Business Route 54 remains closed at the bridge until the project is complete. The Bagnell Dam strip is open. Motorists will continue to use alternate routes while work takes place. MoDOT will be alerting local businesses and residents of the new completion date once details are finalized.

For more information about this project or other transportation-related matters, please call 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/modot-central-district.  Follow the MoDOT Central Missouri District on social media for project updates.

Filed Under: Business, Local News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

KRMS Radio On Facebook

News/Talk KRMS

KRMS News On Facebook

KRMS News

KRMS Radio on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Vervocity - Strategy, Creative, Development

WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com