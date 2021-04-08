Road Improvements In Camdenton Set To Start Next Week

A few streets in Camdenton might be closed for periods of time on Monday.

Asphalt work is scheduled for Dogwood Drive , Linden Street and Layman Avenue.

“We’re doing a 10 inch asphalt overlay. They’ll be in starting the 12th to start doing the prep work and hopefully begin the overlaying on the 13th” says Camdenton Public Work Director Bill Jeffries.

He tells KRMS News the work should be compete by Friday, April 16th and signs will be posted to notify drivers the work is going on.

The city says you may want to plan an alternate route for early next week.