Motorists who normally travel Route-63 in Maries County are being given a heads-up by MoDOT.

Central District Communications Manager Adam Pulley says an emergency contract was created to address areas of concern for the Gasconade River Bridge that were not included in rehabilitation work done during the summer of 2021.

The contract was awarded to E-and-C Bridge with a $355,695 price-tag. A start date has not been announced but the work is expected to be done by the first of December.

Occasional lane closures are expected during the work.

***More info:

JEFFERSON CITY – At its regular monthly meeting, the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission approved a contract to rehabilitate the U.S. Route 63 bridge over the Gasconade River in Maries County.

The bridge underwent rehabilitation in the summer of 2021. During that project, some portions of the bridge that were not included in the initial project were found to have deteriorated faster than anticipated and needed repair. An emergency contract was created to address those areas. E and C Bridge was awarded the contract to make those repairs, after submitting the lowest bid of $355,695.

A start date for work on the bridge has not yet been established. MoDOT will alert the public with updates through signs, news releases and social media. When work begins, occasional lane closures are likely.

The project is expected to be completed by December 1.

For more information about this project or other transportation-related matters, please call 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/central. Follow the MoDOT Central Missouri District on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for project updates.