Road Work To Begin Next Week On Route 7 Near Camdenton

By

MoDOT says it’ll be working on Route 7 south of Camdenton next week.

One lane will be closed to improve drainage at High Point Road on Tuesday and the lane closure will happen from 8 am until 2 pm.

Flaggers will be there to help guide traffic while the work’s going on.

You can expect some delays and MoDOT says you might want an alternate route.

 

***Press Release***

 

Culvert Pipe Replacement to Impact Travel on Route 7

CAMDEN COUNTY – The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) will be closing one lane of Missouri Route 7 south of Camdenton next week in order to improve roadside drainage.

MoDOT will be replacing a culvert pipe at the intersection of Route 7 and High Point Road on Tuesday, April 27. One lane will be closed from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. Flaggers will be in place to guide motorists through the work area.

Some delays are possible. Motorists are advised to seek an alternate route around the work area. MoDOT says they appreciate the patience of travelers while this work takes place.

The work is weather permitting and could be delayed. For more information about this project or other transportation-related matters, please call 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/central. Follow the MoDOT Central Missouri District on Facebook and Twitter for project updates.

