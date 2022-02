Winter weather is still causing trouble for drivers across the Lake Area.

According to the latest information from the MODOT Traveler map, all of the Lake Area roadways remain snow and ice covered at this time.

That includes all main highways between Interstate 44 and Interstate 70.

It’s advised that if you have to travel in these conditions, that you take extra precautions and drive slowly on the ice-covered roadways.

MODOT crews are working to restore the roadways as quickly as possible.