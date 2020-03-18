Roadway Altercation, Meth and Weapons Add Up to a Trip to the County Jail for Three

A verbal altercation in the roadway, in the area of Climax Springs, comes to a bad ending for three people who are taken into custody by the Camden County Sheriff’s Department. Captain Chris Twitchel says the sequence of events, which happened on Friday the 13th, revealed that an alleged assault had taken place involving a firearm and a knife. Further investigation allegedly revealed that one of the individuals involved was in possession of suspected methamphetamine and another had an outstanding warrant. 21-year-old Tyler Ries, from Climax Springs, is charged with felony possession of a controlled substance. 53-year-old Patrick Haddock, also from Climax Springs, is charged with 1st-degree assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon. And 37-year-old Kiefer Renfro, from Kansas City, was taken in for an outstanding possession warrant from Moniteau County. All three were taken to the Camden County Jail.