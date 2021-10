A major resurfacing project for Highway 7 in Benton County will be getting underway October 4th.

MODOT Reports that contractor APAC of Springfield will be handling the $1.8 million dollar resurfacing project, that includes permanent lane markers and rumble strips on an 11-mile stretch of the roadway.

Drivers can expect lane closures between the Osage River in Warsaw and Henry County Route PP near Tightwad.

The project is expected to be finished by November 1st.