Roadway Resurfacing Scheduled For Morgan County Roads

Contract Awarded to Resurface Roadways in Moniteau and Morgan Counties

JEFFERSON CITY – The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission has approved a contract to resurface roadways in Moniteau and Morgan counties.

Under the approved contract, resurfacing will take place in the following areas:

Route BB from U.S. Route 50 to Arthur Road in Moniteau County.

Route NN from Route 5 to Moon Valley Road in Moniteau County.

Route JJ from Route 135 to Route D in Morgan County.

Capital Paving and Construction was awarded the contract after submitting the low bid of $851,747.

Work could begin as early as this summer, with the contract requiring completion of all three roadways by June of 2022. When a start date is established, MoDOT will alert the public about the project through signs, news releases and social media.

For more information about this project or other transportation-related matters, please call 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/central. Follow the MoDOT Central Missouri District on Facebook and Twitter for project updates.