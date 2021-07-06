News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Roadway Resurfacing Scheduled For Morgan County Roads

By

Resurfacing work in Morgan County could begin this summer, and some of it will stretch into Moniteau County.

The Highways and Transportation Commission in Missouri says work will be happening on Route JJ from Route 135 to Route D in Morgan County.

Resurfacing work in Moniteau County will include Route NN from Route 5 to Moon Valley Road and also Route BB from U-S Route 50 to Arthur Road.

MoDOT will be notifying the public on start and finish dates for the work.

 

Additional Info:

 

Contract Awarded to Resurface Roadways in Moniteau and Morgan Counties

JEFFERSON CITY – The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission has approved a contract to resurface roadways in Moniteau and Morgan counties.

 

Under the approved contract, resurfacing will take place in the following areas:

 

  • Route BB from U.S. Route 50 to Arthur Road in Moniteau County.
  • Route NN from Route 5 to Moon Valley Road in Moniteau County.
  • Route JJ from Route 135 to Route D in Morgan County.

 

Capital Paving and Construction was awarded the contract after submitting the low bid of $851,747.

 

Work could begin as early as this summer, with the contract requiring completion of all three roadways by June of 2022. When a start date is established, MoDOT will alert the public about the project through signs, news releases and social media.

 

For more information about this project or other transportation-related matters, please call 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/central. Follow the MoDOT Central Missouri District on Facebook and Twitter for project updates.

Filed Under: Local News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

KRMS Radio On Facebook

News/Talk KRMS

KRMS News On Facebook

KRMS News

KRMS Radio on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Vervocity - Strategy, Creative, Development

WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com