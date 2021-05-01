Roadwork In Pulaski County To Affect Traffic On Highway 7 Next Week

Drivers should be aware of road work scheduled for next week in Pulaski County.

MODOT Says they’ll be doing seal coat treatments on Highway 7 between Highway 133, Route P, Route F and the Interstate 44 Loop, including areas near Parks road, Route NN and Route 66.

Crews will be closing one lane between 7AM and 4PM each day starting Wednesday.

***Press Release***

Seal Coat Operations to Impact Traffic on Pulaski County Roadways

PULASKI COUNTY – Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) crews will be making driving surface improvements on several roadways in Pulaski County next week.

Starting on Wednesday, May 5, a seal coat treatment will be used to create a smoother driving surface on Route 7 between Route 133 and Route P, Route F between Loop 44 (Historic Route 66) and Parks Road, and Route P between Route 7 and Route NN.

Crews will close one lane on each route between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. each day. Flaggers and a pilot car will be in place to guide traffic through the work area.

Seal coats are a pavement repair process that is used by MoDOT on roads with lower traffic volumes to maximize available resources and extend the life of a roadway. Hot emulsion oil is sprayed onto the surface of the road, followed by finely ground rocks which are then compacted to adhere to the roadway. Excess material is swept off the surface, leaving an improved roadway that will hold up longer against the elements.

The method costs about one third the amount of a traditional asphalt overlay. Along with a smoother driving surface for travelers, the treatment keeps water from penetrating the surface, extends the life of the roadway up to seven years, and provides improved traction.

Drivers are encouraged to slow down in work zones, obey all traffic signs and give crews on the road plenty of room. Delays are possible and MoDOT says they appreciate the patience of travelers while the work takes place.

As part of National Work Zone Awareness Week, MoDOT is asking drivers to work with us this construction season. Always buckle up and keep your phone down, and slow down and move over in work zones. Know before you go, and check what work zones you might encounter at traveler.modot.org.