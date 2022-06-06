News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Roadwork to Begin on Business Rte-5 in Camdenton

ByReporter Mike Anthony

Jun 6, 2022

Traffic will be slow-going at times starting tonight in parts of Camdenton so milling and re-surfacing of Business Route-5 can be done. According to city hall, the entire length of the roadway, within the city limits, will be getting the work done to it. The work is expected to be done between 7pm and 7am Monday through Thursdays with an occasional Friday, if needed. Some sections of the business route will be closed completely at various times. Weather permitting, the overall project is expected to take about three weeks.

 

