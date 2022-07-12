News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Roadwork To Begin On Route 54 Bridge In Jefferson City

ByReporter Mike Anthony

Jul 11, 2022 , , ,

It may be slow-going most of this week for some motorists who normally use the Missouri River Bridge in Jefferson City.

Weather permitting, a MoDOT crew will be conducting maintenance on the eastbound lanes of the bridge starting Monday and going through Thursday, the 14th.

One lane of the bridge will be closed for the work between 9am and 3pm which will also require closing the West Main Street ramp onto 54.

Signage will be posted during the work.

 

***More info:

JEFFERSON CITY – The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) will conduct maintenance on the U.S. Route 54 Missouri River Bridge next week. Crews will be working in the eastbound lanes of the bridge Monday, July 11 through Thursday, July 14.

One lane of U.S. Route 54 will be closed from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. each day. This work will also require the closure of the West Main Street ramp onto eastbound U.S. Route 54 while the work takes place. Signs will alert travelers to the closure.

MoDOT urges motorists to use caution and pay attention when traveling through the work zone. Work is weather permitting and could be delayed.

For more information and updates about this project or other transportation-related matters, please call 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/central. Follow the MoDOT Central Missouri District on Facebook and Twitter for project updates.

