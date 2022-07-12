It may be slow-going most of this week for some motorists who normally use the Missouri River Bridge in Jefferson City.

Weather permitting, a MoDOT crew will be conducting maintenance on the eastbound lanes of the bridge starting Monday and going through Thursday, the 14th.

One lane of the bridge will be closed for the work between 9am and 3pm which will also require closing the West Main Street ramp onto 54.

Signage will be posted during the work.

MoDOT urges motorists to use caution and pay attention when traveling through the work zone. Work is weather permitting and could be delayed.

For more information and updates about this project or other transportation-related matters, please call 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/central. Follow the MoDOT Central Missouri District on Facebook and Twitter for project updates.