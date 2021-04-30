News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Roadwork To Close Bagnell Dam For The Next Two Weeks

By

***Additional Details***

Work Will Temporarily Close Bagnell Dam

 

MILLER COUNTY – Work near and along Business Route 54 at Bagnell Dam will close the road over the next two weeks.

Crews with the Missouri Department of Transportation will replace a culvert pipe on Wednesday, May 5 and repair shoulders Monday, May 10 through Thursday, May 13. The work will take place from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. each day and will close Business Route 54 between River Road and Valley Road.

Motorists will need to use alternate routes around the dam. MoDOT says they appreciate the patience of travelers while this work takes place.

Work is weather permitting and could be delayed. For more information about this project or other transportation-related matters, please call 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/central. Follow the MoDOT Central Missouri District on Facebook or Twitter for project updates.

Filed Under: Local News

