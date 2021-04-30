Roadwork To Close Bagnell Dam For The Next Two Weeks

Roadwork near and along Bagnell Dam will close the road over the next two weeks.

MoDOT says culvert pipe replacement will be happening next Wednesday, and then shoulder repairs are scheduled May 10th through the 13th.

The closures will happen from 6 am until 6 pm.

The area affected will be Business Route 54 between River Road and Valley Road.

You will need an alternate route to get around the dam during the closures.

***Additional Details***

Work Will Temporarily Close Bagnell Dam

Crews with the Missouri Department of Transportation will replace a culvert pipe on Wednesday, May 5 and repair shoulders Monday, May 10 through Thursday, May 13. The work will take place from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. each day and will close Business Route 54 between River Road and Valley Road.

Motorists will need to use alternate routes around the dam. MoDOT says they appreciate the patience of travelers while this work takes place.

Work is weather permitting and could be delayed. For more information about this project or other transportation-related matters, please call 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/central. Follow the MoDOT Central Missouri District on Facebook or Twitter for project updates.