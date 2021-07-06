Roadwork To Get Back Underway Now That Holiday Weekend Is Over

The Fourth of July is a wrap and the weather is clear for more road work in the Lake Area.

“We’re trying to get underway in Lebanon down there on route 5, in town, and also north of there in Camdenton…some of that work will be at nighttime…most of it probably will be” says MoDOT Central District Engineer Bob Lynch.

He tells KRMS News future projects could include widening Highway 54 in Camdenton to five lanes from the square west to the city limits “We’re looking at widening route 52 in Versailles from the stoplight at Route 5 out west to the 3 lane section by the Wal-Mart and McDonald’s there…as well as widening Highway 54 in Camdenton, from the Square west in the city limits…as you head towards Macks Creek.”

There are no dates for those projects as of right now.