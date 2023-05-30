Roadwork To Resume Tuesday For MODOT Following Holiday Break

With the holiday weekend now officially in the past, it’s time for motorists to be on the lookout again and use extra caution again when driving through the various work zones across the lake area and statewide…including the epoxy work being done on the westbound Grand Glaize Bridge.

“Follow the signage. Follow the message boards. Merge like you’re supposed to. Work should be progressing in those westbound lanes.”

MoDOT Central District Area Engineer Danny Roeger goes on to say that work will also continue on the highway-5 and highway-52 projects.

“That contract does include Route 5 north all the way to Tipton, north of Versailles, as well as Route 52 from Versailles to just outside of Cole Camp.”

There are several other MoDOT projects to take place between now and over the summer months.

You can check out MoDOT’s website and Traveler Information Map for more details on when and for how long.