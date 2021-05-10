Rock Icons ZZ Top and George Thorogood To Play At Ozarks Amphitheater

A classic rock icon is coming to the lake later this summer.

“We are proud to bring to the Ozarks Amphitheater, none other than ZZ Top” says Mary Kay Von Brendel.

She tells KRMS News the date is Friday, August 6th with George Thorogood as the opening act.

She also says ZZ Top was among the first few groups she wanted to bring to the Lake when she first saw the venue “was up in the lawn seats looking down at the stage and envisioning what my Top 5 acts would be to have playing on that stage….and this was one of my Top 5.”

Von Brendal says tickets go on pre-sale on Thursday.

Tom Abbett with the Ozarks Amphitheater tells KRMS News the concert was actually in the works for 2020 “one of the interesting facts about this particular show was that, we actually had ZZ Top on the Calendar for last year…and it was about 10 days before making the announcement that COVID really hit. And now here we come back around with the show for August the 6th so, this has been over a year in the making.”

The outdoor venue in Camdenton has already announced dates with Aaron Lewis, Styx, Jon Pardi, Shinedown and the Missouri Symphony Orchestra, among others.

2020 makeup dates with REO Speedwagon and Three Dog Night are also on the calendar.

The announcement was made on the KRMS Morning Magazine with Christian Blood.