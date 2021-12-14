A major announcement about the long-anticipated Rock Island Trail is coming today.

Governor Mike Parson, along with Ameren Missouri, The Department of Natural Resources and other organizations will be speaking this morning at the Rock Island Park in Eldon.

Sources tell KRMS News they will likely be accepting the trail, as funding looks to have been secured.

If it holds true, the nearly 144 miles of unused railway would once again become a potential revenue source for businesses along the line in the Lake Region.

The trail would extend from the existing trail in Windsor to the end of the line in Beauford, just outside of Union, and would cover the Lake Communities of Cole Camp, Versailles, Eldon, Eugene, Henley, Meta and Freeburg.

That meeting starts at 10AM at the Rock Island Park and KRMS will be streaming it live on our Facebook Page.

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, DEC. 13, 2021 – The Missouri Department of Natural Resources will make a public announcement about the Rock Island Corridor, 144 miles of the former Chicago, Rock Island and Pacific Railroad corridor, which stretches from Windsor to Beaufort, Missouri.

The department will make the announcement during a special outdoor event at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14, at the Rock Island Park, East 8th Street, in Eldon.

Representatives from Ameren Missouri, the Missouri Department of Economic Development, the Missouri State Parks Foundation and elected officials will also participate in the announcement event.

The department will hold a media availability session immediately after the event, during which department, Ameren and other representatives will be on hand to answer questions and provide one-on-one interviews.

At this event, the Missouri Department of Natural Resources/Missouri State Parks will make an announcement about the Rock Island Corridor – specifically, the 144 miles of the former Chicago, Rock Island and Pacific Railroad corridor which stretches from Windsor to Beaufort, Missouri.

Governor Parson is scheduled to be there – and we expect to see Ameren, the Rails-to-Trails Conservancy, Missouri Rock Island Trail, Inc, MoBikeFed, and other trail supporters as well.

If you can’t make it in person Tuesday, we’ll post updates at http://MoBikeFed.org and http://facebook.com/mobikefed as soon as we know more.