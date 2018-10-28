News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Rock Island Trail Meeting Tuesday in Versailles

By Leave a Comment

Supporters and people interested in learning more about a proposed rail trail linking eight counties are encouraged to attend a meeting coming up this week in Versailles.  The plan would create the Rock Island Trail over several mines of what used to be the historic Rock Island Railroad. 

      NEWS-10-27-18 Greg Harris Trail loop - 27th October 2018

 

That’s Rock Island Trail Executive Director Greg Harris, who says the trail will pass through parts of Morgan and Miller counties.  Missouri State Parks is holding public meetings to gather input before deciding whether to accept the donation and complete the trail.  The meeting in Versailles will be held Tuesday at 5:30 at the Morgan County Public Library. 

Filed Under: Local News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: [email protected]

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: [email protected]

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Lake Ozark Web Design
Web Design & Maintenance by EIQ Interactive LLC - Web Design Done Right!