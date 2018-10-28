Rock Island Trail Meeting Tuesday in Versailles

Supporters and people interested in learning more about a proposed rail trail linking eight counties are encouraged to attend a meeting coming up this week in Versailles. The plan would create the Rock Island Trail over several mines of what used to be the historic Rock Island Railroad.

NEWS-10-27-18 Greg Harris Trail loop - 27th October 2018

That’s Rock Island Trail Executive Director Greg Harris, who says the trail will pass through parts of Morgan and Miller counties. Missouri State Parks is holding public meetings to gather input before deciding whether to accept the donation and complete the trail. The meeting in Versailles will be held Tuesday at 5:30 at the Morgan County Public Library.