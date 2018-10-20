Rock Island Trail Under Review

A plan to link several miles of abandoned rail line into a traversable trail system is under review by Missouri State Parks. The discussion centers around the proposed Missouri Rock Island Trail. Ameren has agreed to donate the portions of the abandoned rail line to connect eight counties, including Miller and Morgan. The trail is seen as a potential economic driver for communities like Eldon and Versailles. Proponents also say it will have health benefits and add to residents’ overall quality of life. There are public meetings to discuss the trail planned for October 29th in Owensville, October 30th in Versailles, and November 1st in Meta. The Versailles meeting will be held from 5-7:30 p.m. at the Morgan County Library on North Hunter Street.