Rock Legend Dust Hill Of ZZ Top Passes Away In His Sleep

By

Rock Legend Dusty Hill of ZZ Top has passed away at the age of 72.

According to the band’s Facebook Page, Hill had recently pulled out of a show in Illinois due to an injury, as was heading back to his Texas home to recover.

The rocker passed away in his sleep Wednesday.

ZZ Top is on the schedule for August 6th at the Ozarks Amphitheater as the headliner…a show that owner Mary-Kay Von Brendel had been working on for several years.

KRMS News has reached out to the Ozarks Amphitheater for a comment on his death and the band’s plans for the 6th.

You can see the band’s comments on the loss of Dusty Hill below:

