Rockaway Beach Woman Facing Child Endangerment Charges After Deputies Find Drugs In Her Car

A Rockaway Beach woman is facing child endangerment charges in Camden County following a car crash.

The Sheriff’s office says they responded to a report of a crash at Elliot drive.

Upon arrival, deputies found a man who said he was “trying to get away from a woman” who had been following him and he got stick in a ditch while driving into a field.

Investigators say that woman, Stephanie Stall, pulled up while the officers where on the scene and she appeared to be under the influence of drugs.

Following a search of her vehicle, deputies found methamphetamine as well as a 4-year-old child sitting in the front seat with no child safety seat.

Stall was taken to the county jail and given a $10,000 bond.