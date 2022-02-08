The line has been drawn and the issue of whether the Rocky Mount Fire District can continue inspections and enforcing building codes just may come down to an interpretation of state law in the courtroom…

“We have the codes in place and in 67.280 it will tell you that if a municipality or if the county would want to establish and enforce codes, then that takes us out of the picture.”

Rocky Mount Fire Chief Kevin Hurtibise says that the Miller County Prosecuting Attorney’s office has sent the district, what amounts to, a “cease and desist” order for performing the same types of inspections being allowed within the county by the Lake Ozark and Osage Beach fire districts. A similar issue involving the Rocky Mount District continues in a Morgan County courtroom. In the meantime, despite criminal actions being threatened by Miller County against Rocky Mount Fire District officials, Hurtibise says it will remain business as usual…

“We will continue to do our responsibility to citizens and our firefighters of making sure these buildings are safe if they catch on fire, or that they are safe for the renter that’s gonna come down here and stay in these VRBO homes that we’re getting inundated with in the Rocky Mount area.”