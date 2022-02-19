News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Business Local News

Rodent Problem Could Disrupt Supply Chain in Missouri, Recall Announced

ByReporter Mike Anthony

Feb 19, 2022

Some uninvited rodents at a “Family Dollar” facility could lead to some recalls…including here in Missouri. Linda Kenyon, from CBS News, has the details…

(SCRIPT) “The rats, more than 1000 of them, some live, some not, were found at a Family Dollar distribution center in West Memphis Arkansas. The distribution center provides products to the family dollar stores in several states, including Alabama Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi Missouri and Tennessee. The Food and Drug Administration says products purchased at family dollar stores in those states between January 1st 2021 the present may be unsafe. The FDA is working with the company to initiate a voluntary recall Linda Kenyon, CBS, News.”

According to the Family Dollar website, there are no stores in the lake area. However, around the region, there are stores in: Tipton and California in Moniteau County, Dixon and St. Robert in Pulaski County, and Fulton in Callaway County.

By Reporter Mike Anthony

