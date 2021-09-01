Rolla Man Arrested In Burglary

Evidence at the scene of a Burglary is landing a Rolla man in jail.

Investigators with the Rolla Police Department say officers were called to a business and they say it was clear someone had broken in and they say a large sum of money had been stolen.

But physical evidence left at the scene lead them to 34-year-old Harland Frohmader.

Police got a search warrant for his house and investigators say more evidence and money was found before Frohmader was arrested and taken to the Phelps County Jail.

He’s charged with Burglary and Stealing and was given a bond of $150-thousand dollars.