Rolla Police Launch Investigation After Car Crash Leads To Drug Bust

Police in Rolla are investigating after a crash leads to a drug bust.

Police responded to an SUV crash Thursday and investigators say 34-year-old Garrett Wood of Salem appeared to be under the influence of drugs.

Police say they found more than two pounds of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in the SUV and they also say Wood had outstanding warrants while on probation.

Investigators say Wood hurt his leg in the crash and he was taken to University Hospital in Columbia.

Wood now faces drug trafficking charges.