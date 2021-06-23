Rolla Police Release Details In Fatal Shooting Over Child Custody

Police in Rolla are reporting one man is dead after a Monday shooting triggered by an argument over child custody.

Investigators say 27-year-old Devin Johnson of Rolla went to a home where 27-year-old Terry Brown of Rolla was living.

Police say as the argument heated up, Brown pulled a gun from his house and shot at Johnson’s car several times.

But Johnson also had a gun.

“Shots were exchanged between the two of them, with the victim being the only one who was struck. That victim later died at the hospital” says Rolla Police Chief Sean Fagan.

He tells KRMS News Johnson was later arrested, but not for the shooting “we interviewed the suspect at the police department, at this time there are no charges filed.”

Chief Fagan tells KRMS News Johnson’s arrest came because of an outstanding and unrelated warrant.

The investigation continues and we’ll pass along more details as they come in.