Ropes Course, Dining Area Planned for Bagnell Dam Strip

Lake Ozark is doing some redecorating and could be getting a new business that focuses on family entertainment. When the Board of Aldermen meets this week, they’ll be voting to accept a donation of some cast-iron tables and chairs in memory of Lorene and Bazel Pauley. The gift will be used to spruce up areas at city hall and next to roadside parks as a beautification project. The board will also vote on a recommendation from planning and zoning to approve an application for a new commercial amusement business on Bagnell Dam Boulevard. The business proposed by Walley World LLC of Sunrise Beach features a 10-foot high rope course and a patio dining area. The Lake Ozark Board of Aldermen meets Tuesday evening at 6pm in Lake Ozark City Hall.