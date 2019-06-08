News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Ropes Course, Dining Area Planned for Bagnell Dam Strip

By Leave a Comment

Lake Ozark is doing some redecorating and could be getting a new business that focuses on family entertainment. When the Board of Aldermen meets this week, they’ll be voting to accept a donation of some cast-iron tables and chairs in memory of Lorene and Bazel Pauley. The gift will be used to spruce up areas at city hall and next to roadside parks as a beautification project. The board will also vote on a recommendation from planning and zoning to approve an application for a new commercial amusement business on Bagnell Dam Boulevard. The business proposed by Walley World LLC of Sunrise Beach features a 10-foot high rope course and a patio dining area. The Lake Ozark Board of Aldermen meets Tuesday evening at 6pm in Lake Ozark City Hall.

Filed Under: Local News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: [email protected]

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: [email protected]

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Lake Ozark Web Design
Web Design & Maintenance by EIQ Interactive LLC - Web Design Done Right!