Roundtable Discussion On Workforce Housing Set For December 1st

A developer who’s looking to bring workforce housing projects to the Lake Area will be in Osage Beach next week for a roundtable meeting.

Lake Ozark Assistant City Administrator Harrison Fry is spearheading efforts locally for the roundtable meeting and he says the goal is letting people know what is needed to make it happen “So what we’re hoping to see with this project, and hopefully in the next few years…is a lot of workforce housing coming for the Lake Area workforce. It will be a great addition to our community anywhere they can occur…and there’s been a lot of community support and interest around the region for it, so I think it’s a great idea moving forward.”

Fry has been working on workforce housing projects in Lake Ozark focusing on “tiny homes” with one project already underway near Bagnell Dam “A tiny home, according to the city of Lake Ozark, is between 300 and 800 square feet and it’s designed to be affordable workforce housing. If you have a developer who’s looking to build, just from a material standpoint…building a multitude of smaller homes helps them out.”

This roundtable meeting is being hosted by the Lake of the Ozarks Convention and Visitor Bureau at 1:00pm on December 1st, with a zoom option for those who cannot attend in person.

The workforce housing issue at the lake has only grown more severe these past few seasons, and recent announcements about lakewide development at a larger scale only serves to add to this problem.

If you, your clients, or other community partners have struggled to fill workforce vacancies because of our local housing supply, this meeting may assist you in addressing this problem.

To RSVP or for more info, contact Heather Brown at the CVB or Harrison Fry at the city of Lake Ozark.