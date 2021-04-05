News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Route 7 In Montreal To Close Tuesday For Culvert Replacement

Parts of Route 7 in Camden County will be closed Tuesday.

MoDOT says pipe replacement work will be happening in Montreal from 8 am until 2 pm.

The work will be centered between Easy Street and Snelling Road and there will be signs posted for you to see before you reach the work zone.

MoDOT says you will need to find an alternate route on Tuesday.

The work is weather permitting and could be delayed.

 

Culvert Pipe Replacement to Close Route 7 in Camden County

CAMDEN COUNTY – Culvert pipe replacement work will require the closure of Camden County Missouri Route 7 in Montreal next week.

Missouri Department of Transportation crews will close Route 7 between Easy Street and Snelling Road on Tuesday, April 6. The closure will take place between the hours of 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Message boards and signs will be place before the work zone to warn motorist of the lane closures. Drives will need to seek an alternate route around the work area.

MoDOT says they appreciate the patience of travelers while this work takes place.

The work is weather permitting and could be delayed. For more information about this project or other transportation-related matters, please call 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/central. Follow the MoDOT Central Missouri District on Facebook and Twitter for project updates.

