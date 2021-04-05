Route 7 In Montreal To Close Tuesday For Culvert Replacement

Parts of Route 7 in Camden County will be closed Tuesday.

Culvert Pipe Replacement to Close Route 7 in Camden County

CAMDEN COUNTY – Culvert pipe replacement work will require the closure of Camden County Missouri Route 7 in Montreal next week.

Missouri Department of Transportation crews will close Route 7 between Easy Street and Snelling Road on Tuesday, April 6. The closure will take place between the hours of 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Message boards and signs will be place before the work zone to warn motorist of the lane closures. Drives will need to seek an alternate route around the work area.

MoDOT says they appreciate the patience of travelers while this work takes place.

The work is weather permitting and could be delayed. For more information about this project or other transportation-related matters, please call 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/central. Follow the MoDOT Central Missouri District on Facebook and Twitter for project updates.