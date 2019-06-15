News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Route J Scheduled to Close Monday in Camden County

By Leave a Comment

The final phase an ongoing bridge replacement project in Camden County is scheduled to begin Monday. MoDot says contractors are ready to start replacing the Route J one-lane bridge over Rainwater Creek. That will require them to close Route J 7 ½ miles north of 54 at the Little Niangua River. It will be closed for approximately 60 days until the project is complete. Work on the second bridge being replaced in this project, the Route J bridge over the Little Niangua, is nearly complete. Both bridges were built in 1932 and are 20 feet wide. The new bridges will be 26 feet wide to allow for two lanes of traffic.

Filed Under: Local News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: [email protected]

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: [email protected]

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Lake Ozark Web Design
Web Design & Maintenance by EIQ Interactive LLC - Web Design Done Right!