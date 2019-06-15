Route J Scheduled to Close Monday in Camden County

The final phase an ongoing bridge replacement project in Camden County is scheduled to begin Monday. MoDot says contractors are ready to start replacing the Route J one-lane bridge over Rainwater Creek. That will require them to close Route J 7 ½ miles north of 54 at the Little Niangua River. It will be closed for approximately 60 days until the project is complete. Work on the second bridge being replaced in this project, the Route J bridge over the Little Niangua, is nearly complete. Both bridges were built in 1932 and are 20 feet wide. The new bridges will be 26 feet wide to allow for two lanes of traffic.