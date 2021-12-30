News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Local News

Route P At Old 65 In Benton County To Undergo Repairs For Collapsed Water Pipe

ByReporter Mike Anthony

Dec 29, 2021 , , , , ,

Some roadwork has been announced for next week in a part of Benton County which will mean motorists will need to alternate routes to get to where they are going.

That’s according to John Mitchell, from MoDOT, who says a collapsed pipe will be replaced underneath the roadway along Rte-P between Old-65 and Warner Avenue, west of Route-65, north of Lincoln.

The work is scheduled from 8:30am-3:00pm on Tuesday and Wednesday, January 4th and 5th.

Traffic impacts will include all lanes of Route-P which will be closed where crews are working.

All lanes of Route-P, however, will be open during the nighttime hours.

Motorists will also be able to access the driveways and entrances on both sides of the roadway in the work zone.

The work is weather permitting.

 

***More details:

Benton Co. Route P CLOSED North of Lincoln

Jan. 4 & 5 for Pipe Work

 Where: Benton County Route P between Old 65 and Warner Avenue, west of U.S. Route 65, north of Lincoln

When: 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Tuesday & Wednesday, January 4 & 5

What: MoDOT crews replacing collapsed pipe underneath the road

Traffic Impacts:

  • All lanes of Route P CLOSED where crews are working
  • All lanes of Route P OPEN during nighttime hours
  • Drivers will be able to access driveways and entrances on either side of the work zone, but will not be able to travel through the work zone
  • Drivers urged to find alternate routes
  • No signed detour planned
  • Signs and message boards will alert drivers approaching the work zone

Weather and/or scheduling conflicts could alter the work schedule.

By Reporter Mike Anthony

Related Post

Crime Local News School News

18-Year-Old Richland Teen Arraigned For Intentions Of Stealing

Dec 29, 2021 Reporter Matt Markivee
Crime Local News Politics State News Top Stories

3 New Highway Patrol Graduates Are From The Lake Area

Dec 29, 2021 Reporter John Rogger
Business Local News Politics

Laclede County Sheriff Looking At Pay Raises – Increasing Budget

Dec 29, 2021 Reporter John Rogger

You Missed These Top Stories

Crime Local News School News

18-Year-Old Richland Teen Arraigned For Intentions Of Stealing

Dec 29, 2021 Reporter Matt Markivee
Crime Local News Politics State News Top Stories

3 New Highway Patrol Graduates Are From The Lake Area

Dec 29, 2021 Reporter John Rogger
Business Local News Politics

Laclede County Sheriff Looking At Pay Raises – Increasing Budget

Dec 29, 2021 Reporter John Rogger
Crime Local News

Versailles Man Facing Charges In Domestic Assault Case On Christmas Eve

Dec 29, 2021 Reporter Mike Anthony
WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com