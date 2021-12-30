Some roadwork has been announced for next week in a part of Benton County which will mean motorists will need to alternate routes to get to where they are going.

That’s according to John Mitchell, from MoDOT, who says a collapsed pipe will be replaced underneath the roadway along Rte-P between Old-65 and Warner Avenue, west of Route-65, north of Lincoln.

The work is scheduled from 8:30am-3:00pm on Tuesday and Wednesday, January 4th and 5th.

Traffic impacts will include all lanes of Route-P which will be closed where crews are working.

All lanes of Route-P, however, will be open during the nighttime hours.

Motorists will also be able to access the driveways and entrances on both sides of the roadway in the work zone.

The work is weather permitting.

***More details:

Benton Co. Route P CLOSED North of Lincoln

Jan. 4 & 5 for Pipe Work

Where: Benton County Route P between Old 65 and Warner Avenue, west of U.S. Route 65, north of Lincoln

When: 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Tuesday & Wednesday, January 4 & 5

What: MoDOT crews replacing collapsed pipe underneath the road

Traffic Impacts:

All lanes of Route P CLOSED where crews are working

All lanes of Route P OPEN during nighttime hours

Drivers will be able to access driveways and entrances on either side of the work zone, but will not be able to travel through the work zone

Drivers urged to find alternate routes

No signed detour planned

Signs and message boards will alert drivers approaching the work zone

Weather and/or scheduling conflicts could alter the work schedule.