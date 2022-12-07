Roy Blunt Delivers Farewell Speech

Missouri’s longtime senior U.S. Senator Roy Blunt delivered his farewell address on the Senate floor on Tuesday…in which he urged colleagues, new and old, to seek bipartisanship…“The point is….what we do here, is more important….than who we are. Thank you for letting me do part of it with you.”

Blunt stressed bipartisanship and a less divisive political dynamic in Congress and the nation.

Blunt who worked his political career from being a local to state to federal lawmaker will be succeeded by current Attorney General Eric Schmitt on January 4th…“The founders didn’t promise a perfect union….they were in that place pretty reasonable in their anticipation in what we could do and what we could be….but they did promise a more perfect union and that’s the effort we continue to be part of.”

Through his decades long political career Blunt had championed solving problems with bipartisanship.

In one of his final acts as a member of the U.S. Senate which has disappointed many Republican colleagues and voters he led the effort to pass two controversial democratic-written bills on infrastructure and, just last week, same-sex marriage.

Prior to his U.S. Senate career which ran , Blunt was a longtime member of the House of Representatives, representing Missouri’s 7th District from 1997 to 2011.

He also held numerous elected offices in Missouri earlier in his career.