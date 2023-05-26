Royals And Cardinals Fall In Wednesday Night Games

The Royals didn’t have quite enough to beat the Tigers last night.

Dropped a series to their rivals from Michigan.

Six to four was the final.

Riley Green. Zach Short. Homer for Detroit.

Zach Grinky when five innings gave up just a single run does not factor in the decision.

Good to see Vinny Pasquintino start to hit again.

Three for four, the Pasquatch starting to get into another groove, and the Reds beat the Cardinals ten to three.

Brendan Donovan with a home run in the loss.