Another Lake resident is throwing his hat into the political ring.

Ryan Bridges is announcing his candidacy for Associate Circuit Judge in Camden County.

In a letter to KRMS News, Bridges says he’s a lifelong lake resident, graduating from School of the Osage and residing in Lake Ozark with his wife and children.

Bridges’ background includes a law degree from the University of Missouri KC and he’s worked as a Municipal Judge for the city of Iberia.

***More info about Bridges:

Ryan Bridges announces his candidacy for Associate Circuit Judge for Camden County

Mr. Bridges is a life-long resident of Camden County. After graduating from School of the Osage in 1999, he earned his undergraduate degree in Mathematics from Rockhurst University and his law degree from the University of Missouri – Kansas City School of Law. After law school, he returned home to Lake Ozark with his wife Jessica to raise a family. They have two children, Elanor and Nicholas, who both currently attend School of the Osage.

Ryan has had the good fortune to gain experience in many areas of law, representing clients in Civil, Criminal, Family, Probate and Juvenile Law matters. This experience will serve him well as an Associate Court Judge who hears cases from all areas of law. He also has judicial experience as the Municipal Judge for the City of Iberia in 2015 and 2016.

In addition to his professional and family life, Ryan Bridges is an ardent believer in his community. He is an active member of Rotary which helps support local charities around the lake. As a business owner, he is a member of the local Chambers of Commerce. Mr. Bridges has been a member of the Camden County Republican Club for many years supporting various conservative causes and events; he is running as a Republican.

“I am extremely excited to begin campaigning,” said Bridges. “Campaigning allows me to connect with Camden County Residents and hear their voices and concerns. I know many Citizens are worried about the current Judicial process in Camden County, and I will work to find solutions to those concerns. I hope that after the campaign, I will have worked hard enough to earn your vote.”

Bridges invites the public to his campaign kickoff event on January 13, 2022 from 5-7 at Redhead Yacht Club in Osage Beach, MO. He welcomes any questions or concerns with the current state of the Judiciary in Camden County. If you cannot make it to that event, he is reachable through his Facebook Page “Ryan Bridges for Associate Judge” and by email at ryanbridgeslaw@gmail.com.

The Primary Vote for the Associate Circuit Judge for Camden County is set for August 2, 2022.