Safety Committee Successfully Reducing Workers Comp Claims in Camden County

An effort to cut down on work-related injuries in Camden County appears to be working. Earlier this year, county officials formed a safety committee with a goal of reducing the number of injuries that were leading to workers comp claims. So far this year, they’ve seen a dramatic reduction. The largest decline came in the Sheriff’s office, which saw 19 incidents in 2018, paying out nearly $160,000. This year, that number is down to just eight incidents paying out only $6400. Claims filed through the Road & Bridge department are down from 15 to eight. In addition to saving money on claims, the work of the committee could also result in a direct payout to the county. Missouri Employers Mutual, the company that handles workers’ comp insurance, has reportedly told the county they are on track to receive a $30,000 rebate at the end of the year.

