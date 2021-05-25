News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Safewise.com Survey Shows 4 Lake Area Cities Making “Safest Cities In Missouri” List

By

A recent survey by Safewise.com is ranking the safest cities in Missouri.

In the Lake Area, Eldon was the safest falling in at 68th on their list….while places like Camdenton came in at 95th and Osage Beach was last at 108th.

Andrew Hull with Safewise.com tells KRMS News how they came up with the ranking for Osage Beach “The violent crime was 5.4 incidents per 1,00o residents in Osage Beach. The property crime rate was 61.5 incidents per 1,000 residents.”

Waynesville came in at 67th, Jefferson City was 69th, Lebanon was 93rd, St. Robert was 105th and Sedalia was 107th.

The safest city in the state was Clever, MO near Springfield while the worst was St. Louis.

You can see the full list here: https://www.safewise.com/blog/safest-cities-missouri/#list

