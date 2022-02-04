If you have salad bags in your fridge, you’ll want to listen up.

There’s 2 recalls underway due to an outbreak of listeria, which has resulted in 2 deaths so far.

The outbreak is tied to packaged salads produced by Dole and sold under 11 brands, including Dole, Kroger and Nature’s Promise (Kroger also owns Gerbes Supermarkets).

The FDA lists states where the Dole salad products were distributed – and its dozens, with best if used by dates of January 9th.

At least 2 people have died and more than a dozen others sickened.

The CDC is also investigating another listeria outbreak linked to recalled packaged salads produced by Fresh Express.

The agency reports 10 hospitalizations and one death in that separate outbreak.

You can read more about the recall here: https://www.cdc.gov/listeria/outbreaks/packaged-salad-mix-12-21/index.html