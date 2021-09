Sales tax numbers continue to rise for Miller County.

Officials are reporting a 19% increase over last year’s numbers, with the cities of Lake Ozark and Eldon taking the lead.

In the latest numbers, nearly $4 million dollars was collected in sales tax, which is $600,000 more than it was in 2020 and over $800,000 compared to 2019.

Other towns across the county are seeing a mixed result, with Iberia being up 4% and St. Elizabeth being down at 3.6%.