News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Crime Local News Top Stories

Saturation Patrol Nets Four Drug Suspects in Camden County

ByReporter Mike Anthony

Nov 7, 2022 , , ,

A saturation patrol over the weekend in Osage Beach comes to an end with four people taken into custody on pending felony drug charges.

Camden County Sergeant Scott Hines says, at about 8:30 Saturday night, a vehicle was stopped near Dick’s Sporting Goods for an alleged equipment violation.

During the stop, a drug K-9 alerted officers to the presence of narcotics.

One of the four subjects, Steve Carlson of Montreal, took off on foot before reaching for a knife during a brief struggle.

He is being held without bond on delivery and possession charges.

Lacey Breshears of Versailles, Patrick Weeks and Kyleigh Adrian, both of Montreal, were also taken into custody.

Breashears was being held pending bond while Weems posted bond and Adrian was released on an O-R bond.

Over 90 grams of meth, 40 grams of marijuana, paraphernalia, a loaded firearm and more than a thousand dollars in cash were seized at the scene.

By Reporter Mike Anthony

Related Post

Election Results Local News Politics State News Top Stories

DOJ to Monitor Polls in Cole County for Compliance with Federal Voting Rights Laws

Nov 8, 2022 News Press Release
Election Results Local News Politics State News Top Stories

Election 2022 Is Underway – Sample Ballots At KRMSRADIO.COM

Nov 8, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Local News Politics State News Top Stories

Secretary Of State Advisers Voters To Read Up On State Amendments

Nov 8, 2022 Reporter Chris Barnum

You Missed These Top Stories

Election Results Local News Politics State News Top Stories

DOJ to Monitor Polls in Cole County for Compliance with Federal Voting Rights Laws

Nov 8, 2022 News Press Release
Election Results Local News Politics State News Top Stories

Election 2022 Is Underway – Sample Ballots At KRMSRADIO.COM

Nov 8, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Local News Politics State News Top Stories

Secretary Of State Advisers Voters To Read Up On State Amendments

Nov 8, 2022 Reporter Chris Barnum
Crime Local News Top Stories

Jeff City Man Nabbed For Drugs In Morgan County

Nov 8, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony