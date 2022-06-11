Tomorrow the Lake of the Ozarks will attempt to set a world record for a second time.

The goal, to be host the Guinness World Record for the Largest Boat Parade on Saturday.

“We’ve been working with Guinness and we have a judicator coming on Saturday to try and break the world record,” says Executive Director Heather Brown with the Convention and Visitor Bureau, “Currently it’s held in Malaysia and we’d like to bring, not only to Missouri, but also to the Lake of the Ozarks.”

She tells KRMS News the Lake Area boat parade will have to beat the 11-hundred-80 boats that set the current record in Malaysia in 2014.

And Brown also says if you plan to be in the boat parade, you have to register to get counted by Guinness “Don’t assume we have enough boats, because some people may be a no-show that day. We just got to get as many people registered as we can…we not only want to beat the record, we want to blow it out of the water.”

Details on how to register can be found here: https://www.funlake.com/events/boat-parade