SBA Disaster Loans in Response to COVID-19

The State of Missouri is going on the proactive trying to get a Small Business Administration disaster declaration in advance of, what’s expected to be, a major financial hit for businesses affected by COVID-19. What would be made available are low-interest federal disaster loans for working capital to small businesses hit by loss of business, closing their doors or other losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic. An economic injury worksheet should be filled out by businesses affected and submitted to the State emergency Management Agency. More information about the process can be found online at: disasterloan.sba.gov.