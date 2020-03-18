News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

SBA Disaster Loans in Response to COVID-19

The State of Missouri is going on the proactive trying to get a Small Business Administration disaster declaration in advance of, what’s expected to be, a major financial hit for businesses affected by COVID-19. What would be made available are low-interest federal disaster loans for working capital to small businesses hit by loss of business, closing their doors or other losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic. An economic injury worksheet should be filled out by businesses  affected and submitted to the State emergency Management Agency. More information about the process can be found online at: disasterloan.sba.gov.

