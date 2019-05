Owners of small businesses damaged during the recent tornadoes can get some help getting on the road to recovery.

Sherry Noller with the Small Business Development Center says that right now, their assistance is limited to advice since there’s not yet been a federal disaster declaration. But if business owners do want that help, they need to call 573-882-0045.